Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.35. 36,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.