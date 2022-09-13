Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 48,974 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

