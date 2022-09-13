Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.06. 174,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

