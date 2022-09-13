Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,420 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

