Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $8.02 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $19.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 500.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

