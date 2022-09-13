Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 431,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Koninklijke KPN

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

