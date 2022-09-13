Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 431,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Read More
