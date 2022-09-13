KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 542,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,001,230. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

