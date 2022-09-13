L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

