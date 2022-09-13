LABS Group (LABS) Reaches One Day Volume of $92,488.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $92,488.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00823221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014761 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group launched on March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. LABS Group’s official website is labsgroup.io. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

