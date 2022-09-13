Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

