Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LEG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 4,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,057. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

