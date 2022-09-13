Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 401.3% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of FINMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 622,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.