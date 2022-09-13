Litentry Market Capitalization Tops $27.13 Million (LIT)

Litentry (LIT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Litentry has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $27.13 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry launched on January 24th, 2021. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,619,383 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry. Litentry’s official website is www.litentry.com.

Buying and Selling Litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application.Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service.The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner.”

