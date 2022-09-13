Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $470.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $565.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $388.20.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LAD opened at $259.88 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $242.87 and a one year high of $366.36. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.00.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.