Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading Down 19.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 19.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.56. 551,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,227% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Logiq Stock Down 19.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

