Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 626.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.40.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Stock Down 6.5 %

LZAGY traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 79,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.