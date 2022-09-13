Lords Group Trading PLC (LORD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 71.74 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £116.59 million and a PE ratio of 2,366.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 10,265 shares of Lords Group Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

