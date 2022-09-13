Lords Group Trading PLC (LORD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 71.74 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £116.59 million and a PE ratio of 2,366.67.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
