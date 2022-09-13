Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $21,233,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

