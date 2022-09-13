Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.
Lovesac Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.
Insider Transactions at Lovesac
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $21,233,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
