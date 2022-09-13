Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 26.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $667,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

