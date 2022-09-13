Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sarissa Consulting LLC

Sarissa Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Lucid Group accounts for about 4.8% of Sarissa Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sarissa Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 19.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.86.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.