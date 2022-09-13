Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $303,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

