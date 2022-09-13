LunchMoney One Day Volume Reaches $42.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $134,630.22 and approximately $42.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 77% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00076045 BTC.

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

