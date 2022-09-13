Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Shares of LXFR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,010. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $452.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 95,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 188.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Luxfer by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
