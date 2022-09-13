Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on October 13th

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.36. Macfarlane Group has a 12-month low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1,166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ivor Gray acquired 18,654 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

