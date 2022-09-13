Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

NYSE M opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

