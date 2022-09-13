Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, an increase of 1,134.7% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MGLLF remained flat at 9.00 on Tuesday. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.40. Magellan Financial Group has a one year low of 9.00 and a one year high of 28.72.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.