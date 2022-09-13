Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Raised by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,275 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 4.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. 15,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

