Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lam Research by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $20.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.87. 38,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

