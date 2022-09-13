Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,003,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $12.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,352,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

