Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $12.89 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $7,054,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 63,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $3,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

IBM stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 108,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,648. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.