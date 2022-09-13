Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,840. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

