Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 191,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,634,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,881,000 after purchasing an additional 196,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.03. 416,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

