Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. 1,447,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,905,164. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

