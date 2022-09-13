Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.29. 204,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average is $170.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

