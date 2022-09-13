Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 654.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. 86,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

