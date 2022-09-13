Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. 65,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

