Maple Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. 1,227,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

