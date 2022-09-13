Maple One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Maple has a total market cap of $100.86 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maple has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $22.83 or 0.00103160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,127.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00473569 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

