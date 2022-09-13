Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Masimo by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $9.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.29. 12,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,712. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.20.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
