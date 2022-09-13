MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

MCFT stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 390,188 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $19,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

