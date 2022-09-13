MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,582.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $30,582.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00130079 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00249001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00038001 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

