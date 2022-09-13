Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99,118.79

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $99,118.79 and $70.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00137678 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00265754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00052053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005257 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

