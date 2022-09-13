MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,500 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte comprises about 1.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 2.07% of MaxCyte worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 229,373 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 1,055,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at about $11,583,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

MaxCyte stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 4,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,467. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $642.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

