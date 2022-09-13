Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.50. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 1,514 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.