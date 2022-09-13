Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GETVF shares. Barclays cut Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

