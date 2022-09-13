Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Barclays

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Shares of MLSPF remained flat at $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.55.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
