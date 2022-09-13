Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 355,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.