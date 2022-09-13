MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 75.2% This Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 75.2% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $88,329.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00074450 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 451,161,512 coins and its circulating supply is 173,859,584 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

