Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MWY stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 707 ($8.54). The stock had a trading volume of 68,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 724.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 742.87. The firm has a market cap of £465.25 million and a P/E ratio of 535.56.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

