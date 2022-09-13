Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of MWY stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 707 ($8.54). The stock had a trading volume of 68,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 724.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 742.87. The firm has a market cap of £465.25 million and a P/E ratio of 535.56.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.