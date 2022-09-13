MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,626.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $1,626.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,364.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.48 or 0.07947667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00176046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00293715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00737908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00583599 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,863,311 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

